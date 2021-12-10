Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.53). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.41) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.85.

Shares of CVNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,042. Carvana has a 1-year low of $219.40 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.02. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of -184.84 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after buying an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carvana by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Carvana by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

