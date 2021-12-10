Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.45.
NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18.
In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
