Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $237.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $246.00 to $237.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.45.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $181.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.60. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $172.58 and a 1-year high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $20,541,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $14,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after acquiring an additional 59,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

