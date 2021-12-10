Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Declares $1.11 Quarterly Dividend

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Caterpillar has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $204.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $175.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

