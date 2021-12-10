Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,608 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.95.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.49. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.11 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

