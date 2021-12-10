Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Trimmed by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $204.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

