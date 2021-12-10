Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLBT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CLBT opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.62. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,209,000.

About Cellebrite DI

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

