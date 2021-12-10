Centene (NYSE:CNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.92

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 26170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 143.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Centene by 8.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Centene by 284.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 29.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

