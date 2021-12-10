Centric Cash (CNS) 1-Day Volume Tops $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001109 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034678 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

