Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.74

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.74 and last traded at $83.74, with a volume of 1904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.61.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.80%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,060,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

