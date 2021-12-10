Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (LON:CWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,560 ($20.69) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Ceres Power stock opened at GBX 1,011 ($13.41) on Wednesday. Ceres Power has a twelve month low of GBX 820.50 ($10.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,626 ($21.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,105.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,068.67. The company has a current ratio of 23.66, a quick ratio of 23.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

