Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 2,248 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $233.50 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.46 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day moving average of $223.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

