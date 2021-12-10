Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,372 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.