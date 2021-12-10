Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $168.10 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.43. The company has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.36%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

