Cerity Partners LLC Has $34.73 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,950,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 140.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,873.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,712.83. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

