Cerity Partners LLC Has $5.04 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM opened at $50.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.