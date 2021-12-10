Cerity Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,485 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRC opened at $209.77 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $128.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

