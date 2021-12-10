Cerity Partners LLC Has $9.96 Million Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $9,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $71.91 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.