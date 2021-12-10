Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 31,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 12,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 354,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

