Cerity Partners LLC Raises Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 139,529 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.42.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.