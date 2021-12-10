Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,328 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.52. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $134.08. The stock has a market cap of $234.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,829. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

