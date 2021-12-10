CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 424.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CEVA by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 1.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $44.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -343.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.27 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. CEVA’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $417,759.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

