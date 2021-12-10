CFM Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,019 Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UP. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,297,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $496,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.29. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UP shares. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.41.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

