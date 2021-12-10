Charles R. Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of WING stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.51, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
