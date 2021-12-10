Charles R. Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WING stock opened at $167.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.51, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

