Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $206.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GTLS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.05.

GTLS opened at $170.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

