CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Down 7.1% This Week

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $331,550.66 and approximately $62.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056426 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.21 or 0.08504682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00059712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00078439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,363.78 or 0.99805376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002774 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

