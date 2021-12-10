Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Neil Harris Cohen Buys 2,000 Shares

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Neil Harris Cohen purchased 2,000 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $14,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.07. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $168.80.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

