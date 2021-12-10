Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,713,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $452.70 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $334.08 and a 52 week high of $463.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $435.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

