Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NYSE:MC opened at $60.73 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

