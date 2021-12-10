Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Shares of HSIC opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.