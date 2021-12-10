Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in DXC Technology by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 112,351 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

