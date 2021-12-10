China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.89. China Finance Online shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 20,977 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

