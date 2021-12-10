Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $5,163,967.62 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.