Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO Sells $5,163,967.62 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CB stock opened at $190.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 10.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 46.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 14,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 56.3% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

