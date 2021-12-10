CIBC Cuts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$6.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 target price on ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.84.

TSE:ECN opened at C$11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.78 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.32%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

