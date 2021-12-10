Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 148,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 314.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $200,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $78.56 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

