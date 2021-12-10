Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 321,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.25. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

