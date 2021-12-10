Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.