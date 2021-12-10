Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.03% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000.

NYSEARCA:IPOS opened at $26.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

