Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $140.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

