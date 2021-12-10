Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 17,102 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,102 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braskem were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 87.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem in the first quarter valued at $492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000.

Get Braskem alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAK opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Braskem S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.39). Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $2.7104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAK. UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braskem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.