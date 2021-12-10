Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Insider Lisa A. Powell Sells 2,831 Shares

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $220,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Citi Trends stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 46.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

