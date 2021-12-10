Citigroup Cuts RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Price Target to $11.50

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $15.10 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RLX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. RLX Technology has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $35.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 220.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,346,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,043,000 after buying an additional 16,737,889 shares during the last quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 643.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 1,819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,534,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,465 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,068,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

