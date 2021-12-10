Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APP. UBS Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,449,392 shares of company stock worth $773,492,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

