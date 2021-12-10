Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0064

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 20.2% against the dollar. Civitas has a total market cap of $53,479.73 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040687 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000828 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,373,900 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.