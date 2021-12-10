Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Insider Michael Wrobel Buys 20,000 Shares

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) insider Michael Wrobel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($25,195.60).

Shares of LON:CSH opened at GBX 96.66 ($1.28) on Friday. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.60). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36. The company has a market cap of £595.04 million and a PE ratio of 16.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.66) price target on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Civitas Social Housing Company Profile

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

