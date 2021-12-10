Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CNS stock opened at $90.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 81.40%. Cohen & Steers’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,785,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $233,360,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after buying an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after buying an additional 150,780 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

