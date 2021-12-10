Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,711 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded down $10.85 on Friday, hitting $253.06. 80,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,594. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total transaction of $8,767,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,364 shares of company stock worth $212,519,011.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

