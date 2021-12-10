Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.72.

Several analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

CMA stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $84.53. 1,246,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,239. Comerica has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $461,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

