Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,771. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.97.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

