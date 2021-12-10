Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 201.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,418 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $85,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 133,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the period. 4.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

CBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.