Comparing Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Astrea Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,999.33 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

